Tetra Tech (TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech is enjoying steady top-line momentum and improved operating efficiency resulting from cost-management initiatives. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates thrice over the four trailing quarters. Moreover, the company’s robust financial health and diligent capital deployment strategies signal brighter days ahead. Its shares have outperformed the industry average over the past six months. However, softness in the domestic oil and gas segment along with general economic conditions may weigh down on financials, going forward. Sluggish oil and gas markets and a highly competitive bidding environment (particularly in Canada) remain headwinds. This apart, the cyclical nature of the key markets served by the company poses a sustained threat to stable growth.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,042. The firm has a market cap of $2,733.90, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.22 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $770,897.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,695.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $640,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 137,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

