TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to post $221.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the lowest is $205.70 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $168.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $221.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $936.86 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TETRA Technologies.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Scotiabank downgraded TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Howard Weil downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,080,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 252,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,501. The company has a market cap of $457.76, a P/E ratio of -11.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.79. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/tetra-technologies-inc-tti-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-221-29-million-updated-updated.html.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.