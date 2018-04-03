TETRA Technologies (TTI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 228,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 917,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.20 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $434.58, a P/E ratio of -16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans purchased 7,600 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at $247,033.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,080,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

