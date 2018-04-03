Analyzing Textainer Group (TGH) & CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

Textainer Group (NYSE: TGH) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and CAI International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.92 $19.36 million $0.41 40.24 CAI International $348.39 million 1.21 $72.06 million $2.87 7.15

CAI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Textainer Group. CAI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Textainer Group and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CAI International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Textainer Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.87%. Given CAI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than Textainer Group.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 3.95% 1.95% 0.55% CAI International 20.68% 11.21% 2.51%

Summary

CAI International beats Textainer Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers. The Company is a lessor of intermodal containers based on fleet size. The Company is also a seller of used containers. The Company’s subsidiaries include Textainer Equipment Management Limited (TEML) and Textainer Limited (TL).

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

