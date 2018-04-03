The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,268.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/the-coca-cola-company-ko-shares-sold-by-sigma-investment-counselors-inc.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.