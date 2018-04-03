The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,785 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 122,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.96, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.59 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 18.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $124,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-grows-position-in-independence-realty-trust-inc-irt-updated-updated.html.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.