The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (SHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 196.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 12,184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 851,569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,403,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after acquiring an additional 816,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 657,152 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the 4th quarter valued at $9,175,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 1,264.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 175,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

