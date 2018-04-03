Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

CLDT stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $878.36, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,328.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,715 shares of company stock worth $270,485. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

