Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.42 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,092 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7,450.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTI. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

In related news, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 110,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $24,821,030.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,062,156.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $967,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

