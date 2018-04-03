The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.12

News coverage about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.188880602689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

NASDAQ:ULTI traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $239.16. The stock had a trading volume of 223,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,849. The firm has a market cap of $7,450.76, a P/E ratio of 295.26, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $967,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $1,144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,336.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

