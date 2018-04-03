Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $34.60 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $226.44. The company has a market capitalization of $82,952.34, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $7,321,941.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $209,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,672. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

