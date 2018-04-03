TheStreet Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to D

TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 622,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1,012.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 0.20. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 131,983 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

