Entravision Communications (EVC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Entravision Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of EVC remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Friday. 116,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,514. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $423.01, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 66.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

