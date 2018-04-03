Shentel (SHEN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Shentel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shentel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $50.00 price target on Shentel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHEN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 210,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1,782.97, a PE ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 0.67. Shentel has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Shentel had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.87%. analysts expect that Shentel will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shentel news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 10,000 shares of Shentel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of Shentel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,070 shares of company stock valued at $769,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shentel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shentel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shentel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

