Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of TPRE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,584. The company has a market cap of $1,440.79, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 17.38%. equities analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/third-point-reinsurance-tpre-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.