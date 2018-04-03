Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) Stake Lowered by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFB opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) Stake Lowered by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/thomas-j-herzfeld-advisors-inc-decreases-position-in-alliancebernstein-natnl-muncpl-incm-fnd-afb-updated-updated.html.

About Alliance National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

