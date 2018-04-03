Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 742.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27,424.94, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/thomson-reuters-corp-tri-position-reduced-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.