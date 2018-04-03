Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Thomson Reuters (TRI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.5699604194827 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 755,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,845. The company has a market cap of $27,424.94, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

