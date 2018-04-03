Thor Industries (THO) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thor Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5417557858826 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Aegis upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

THO traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 990,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,798. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $6,068.88, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

