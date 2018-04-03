Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $2.54 Million Position in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Diamondrock Hospitality worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 228.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 413,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 287,152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 50.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 111.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Diamondrock Hospitality by 158.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter.

DRH opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Diamondrock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,093.61, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Brugger purchased 10,000 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondrock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

