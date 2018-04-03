Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Takes Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Restructuring Capital Associates LP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 4,547,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,457 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 850,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 514,584 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 417,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 412,005 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,156,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 82,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests primarily in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable senior loans to corporations, partnerships and other entities, which operate in a range of industries and geographic regions.

