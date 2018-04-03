143,049 Shares in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Acquired by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Milacron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 66.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 126,974 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milacron during the third quarter worth $6,772,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the fourth quarter worth $15,794,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Milacron by 194.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 502,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milacron in the third quarter worth $534,000.

In other news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $633,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim M. Kratochvil sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,543 shares of company stock worth $1,447,436. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

MCRN stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,406.43, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.91 million. Milacron had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

