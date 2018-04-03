Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $2.65 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,056,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,945,000 after acquiring an additional 296,550 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,214,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,517,000 after acquiring an additional 195,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,370,000 after acquiring an additional 182,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,912,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $6,484,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $626,839.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,018.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $60,287.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $129.82 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

