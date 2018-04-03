Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Maiden worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 269,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maiden by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Maiden by 59.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maiden by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Maiden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Maiden Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $703.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.40 million. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. analysts expect that Maiden Holdings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Maiden’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

