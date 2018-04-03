Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trims Position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lowered its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.22% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 59.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 164.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. equities research analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers in key growth markets in the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

