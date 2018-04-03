Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys Shares of 4,350 Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 29,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF alerts:

VMBS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-takes-position-in-vanguard-mortgage-bkd-sects-etf-vmbs-updated.html.

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.