Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Carter’s worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $287,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carter’s by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $3,077,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of CRI opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,902.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

