TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $79.51 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AvalonBay Communities worth $79,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $194.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $22,711.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 40.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

