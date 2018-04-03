TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,040 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

SCCO stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,882.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

