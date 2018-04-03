TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Holdings in STORE Capital (STOR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of STORE Capital worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in STORE Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

STORE Capital stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,822.13, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

