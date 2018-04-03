TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $81.98 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global Payments worth $81,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,754.64, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $62,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,620.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

