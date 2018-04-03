TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $92.87 Million Stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fiserv worth $92,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,838.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29,466.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $74.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $66.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus set a $74.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

