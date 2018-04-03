TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,674 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $85,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 589.2% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,663,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,255,000. HealthCor Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $122,187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $330.56 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $313.53 and a fifty-two week high of $543.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,086.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $398.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $502.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.49.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

