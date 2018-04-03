Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Copa worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5,418.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Copa Holdings has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Copa’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Santander upgraded Copa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

