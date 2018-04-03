TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,762,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after buying an additional 153,212 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 140,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $22,908,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Madeleine L. Champion purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $28,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $443,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2,207.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $61.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.00 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

