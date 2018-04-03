Insider Buying: Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) CEO Purchases 17,497 Shares of Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 17,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $106,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $23,697.90.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,504 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $32,968.96.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $57,064.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 1,619 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,487 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,857 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,301 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 16,550 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 14,823 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $86,418.09.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 205,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,094. The company has a market capitalization of $312.77, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a net margin of 71.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities downgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Technology Investment Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

