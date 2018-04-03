Tigereum Reaches Market Cap of $849,408.00 (CRYPTO:TIG)

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Tigereum token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC on major exchanges. Tigereum has a total market capitalization of $849,408.00 and $2,643.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tigereum has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00724178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00183998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031213 BTC.

Tigereum Profile

Tigereum was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 12,563,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,790 tokens. Tigereum’s official website is www.tigereum.io. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens.

Tigereum Token Trading

Tigereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Tigereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

