TimesCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (TMC)

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One TimesCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on popular exchanges. TimesCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TimesCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TimesCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for TimesCoin is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

TimesCoin Coin Trading

TimesCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not possible to purchase TimesCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TimesCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TimesCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimesCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.