Titanium BAR Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CRYPTO:TBAR)

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Titanium BAR has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $160,414.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Titanium BAR token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00709149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00173551 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Titanium BAR Profile

Titanium BAR’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Titanium BAR’s official website is www.tbis.io. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

Titanium BAR Token Trading

Titanium BAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Cobinhood and Tidex. It is not possible to buy Titanium BAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titanium BAR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titanium BAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

