Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for TLG Immobilien (TLG)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLG. UBS set a €21.00 ($25.93) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €19.50 ($24.07) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.53 ($27.82).

Shares of TLG opened at €22.30 ($27.53) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a twelve month high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

