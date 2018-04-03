Topaz Coin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

