Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $81,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 986,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.54. 4,673,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,931. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154,391.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

