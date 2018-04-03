Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

NYSE TD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $104,898.20, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 49.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

