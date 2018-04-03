Total S.A. (TOT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Total were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Total by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 215,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Total by 772.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Total from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Total S.A. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $143,900.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Total S.A. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

