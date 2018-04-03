Tower International (TOWR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Tower International (NYSE: TOWR) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tower International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tower International alerts:

Tower International has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tower International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tower International Competitors 256 1242 1811 79 2.51

Tower International currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tower International is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tower International is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tower International $1.99 billion $47.62 million 7.25 Tower International Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.12

Tower International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tower International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20% Tower International Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower International beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.