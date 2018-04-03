Town Sports International (CLUB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of Town Sports International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,960. Town Sports International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.67.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.64 million. equities analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $94,673.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,483 shares of company stock worth $147,494. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Town Sports International (CLUB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/town-sports-international-club-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.