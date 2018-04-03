Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price

News coverage about Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Townsquare Media earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9954262047195 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Townsquare Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.52, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

