TPI Composites (TPIC) Coverage Initiated at UBS

Investment analysts at UBS initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -0.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $65,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $62,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,173,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 128,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

