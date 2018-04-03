Traders Buy Alliance Data Systems (ADS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $252.00 to $230.00. $57.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.67 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alliance Data Systems had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Alliance Data Systems traded down ($1.80) for the day and closed at $206.20

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens set a $304.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $5,141,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,668 shares in the company, valued at $64,798,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $3,001,372.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 39,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11,805.50, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $1.38. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/traders-buy-alliance-data-systems-ads-on-weakness-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.