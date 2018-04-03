Traders Buy MSCI (MSCI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $1,549.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,464.39 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, MSCI had the highest net in-flow for the day. MSCI traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $145.71

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MSCI to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Get MSCI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13,443.97, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. MSCI had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Buy MSCI (MSCI) on Weakness” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/traders-buy-msci-msci-on-weakness.html.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.